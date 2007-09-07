CNN Creates Mini-Bureaus in First Three Primary States

CNN set up three temporary “mini” bureaus in the three earliest primary/caucus states.

The bureaus -- already up and running in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina -- are being staffed by CNN producers and will housed at the TV stations of three CNN affiliates: KCCI-TV Des Moines; WMUR-TV Manchester; and WIS-TV Columbia, respectively

Each will have one producer, as well as production equipment and a high-definition camera, with more staffers added as events warrant.

CNN will get space at the stations, but it is not a cooperative newsgathering effort, said a spokeswoman, although all CNN Newsource affiliates, including those stations, will have access to the content produced out of the bureaus.