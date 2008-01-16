CNN Correspondent Verjee Slightly Injured in Kenya
CNN correspondent Zain Verjee was hit in the back and slightly injured by a tear-gas canister Wednesday while covering protesters in Nairobi, Kenya.
Verjee was slightly bruised by the canister, which she said was fired by police in what she called an "unprovoked" attack and an example of the police brutality that characterized the government reaction to the protests and continued violence spawned by a disputed election.
CNN showed video of the incident on its Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer broadcast.
Verjee, who grew up in Kenya, said she was only slightly bruised.
