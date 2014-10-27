CNN Commissions Film on Campus Sex Crime

CNN has partnered with production company Radius to produce an as yet titled film about campus sex crime, said network officials.

The movie will follow the personal struggles of several people working to deal with their trauma related to the issue of sexual assault on college campuses. One in five women is sexually assaulted while in college, according to the Campus Sexual Assault Study of the National Institute of Justice.

Radius will distribute the film theatrically and CNN/U.S. has acquired the broadcast rights to the film, which is scheduled to premiere in 2015. Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Invisible War) will direct and produce the film, according to CNN.

