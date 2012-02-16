CNN Cancels March 1 Debate After Two Candidates Opt Out

CNN is calling off its planned Republican presidential

primary debate on March 1 after two candidates declined their invitations, the network said Thursday.

The debate would have been the final time the candidates

took the stage before Super Tuesday on March 6, when 10 states will go to the

polls.

"Mitt Romney and Ron Paul told the Georgia Republican Party,

Ohio Republican Party and CNN Thursday that they will not participate in the

March 1 Republican presidential primary debate," CNN said in a statement.

"Without full participation of all four candidates, CNN will not move

forward with the Super Tuesday debate."

CNN will still host all four leading candidates at its

debate in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 22 moderated by John King.