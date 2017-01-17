CNN Bulks Up

CNN has added a raft of new political commentators and contributors.

That comes only days before the inauguration of a President who has all but declared war on the news outlet over its reporting.

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced the following additions:

Contributors David Fahrenthold and Wesley Lowery, Washington Post reporters; J.D. Vance, author and a contributor to the National Review and The New York Times; senior political commentators Jennifer Granholm, former democratic governor of Michigan, and Rick Santorum, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate; political commentator Steve Israel, former New York Congressman; political analysts Abby Phillip, Washington Post reporter, and Salena Zito, Washington Examiner reporter and New York Post contributor; and law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey, former Philadelphia police commissioner and D.C. police chief.