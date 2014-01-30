CNN Bringing Back 'Inside Politics' to Sundays

CNN is bringing back Inside Politics after nearly a decade off the air, the network said Thursday.

The half-hour roundtable program, which features a rotating group of America's top political reporters, will be hosted by John King (pictured) and will debut Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“As we look ahead to the 2014 and 2016 campaigns, John is the ideal reporter to dissect the important political stories as Americans begin to think about their next president,” said Sam Feist, CNN senior VP and Washington bureau chief. “John and his panel’s observations will give viewers a candid peek behind the week’s political headlines.”

Inside Politics ran for many years on CNN but was canceled in 2005 after its Judy Woodruff stepped down; Woodruff is the current co-anchor of PBS’ NewsHour.