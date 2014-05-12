CNN Books Donald Sterling Interview for Anderson Cooper

CNN has booked the first interview with embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Sterling will sit down with Anderson Cooper, with the interview to air on Monday's AC360 at 8 p.m. This is the first time Sterling has spoken publicly since he was caught on tape making racist comments.

"I'm a good member who made a mistake and I'm apologizing and I'm asking for forgiveness," he told Cooper. "Am I entitled to one mistake, am I after 35 years? I mean, I love my league, I love my partners. Am I entitled to one mistake? It's a terrible mistake, and I'll never do it again."

Sterling was banned for life from any association with the NBA or the Clippers by commissioner Adam Silver, following TMZ's 10-minute audio recording of him making racist comments to V. Stiviano.

The league is also working to force out Sterling from owning the team, and has appointed former Time Warner chairman and CEO Dick Parsons as interim CEO.

(Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/ AP)