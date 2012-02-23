CNN Arizona Debate Averages 4.7 Million Viewers

CNN's debate in Arizona Wednesday night drew 4.73 million

total viewers from 8-10 p.m., according to Nielsen fast nationals.

The 20th and likely final debate of this election

cycle, moderated by CNN's John King, also delivered 1.4 million viewers in the

target adults 25-54 demo. It was the least-watched debate since NBC's Meet the Press debate on Jan. 8. (which drew 4.71 million viewers) and ranked 13th of the 19 Nielsen-rated debates.

Lead by the debate, Anderson

Cooper 360 won the 10 p.m. hour, topping Fox News' On the Record by 35%

among total viewers and MSNBC's Last Word by 106%.

The debate's west coast primetime airing added an additional

941,000 total viewers and 434,000 in the key demo.