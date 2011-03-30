CNN Announces Royal Wedding Coverage Plans
Piers Morgan, Anderson Cooper, Richard Quest and Kiran
Chetry will anchor CNN's coverage of the royal wedding with special contributor
Cat Deely, the news network announced Wednesday.
Live coverage will begin at 4 a.m. on April 29 across
CNN/U.S. and CNN/International. The network will also live stream some coverage
on CNN.com and CNN Apple and Android apps, in addition to sending a U.S.-based
iReporter to cover the royal nuptials.
"Calling upon their years of interviews with the Royal
Family, Piers and Richard will share their knowledge and insights across CNN," said
Tony Maddox, executive VP and managing director of newsgathering for CNN
Worldwide. "Along with CNN's user-generated community of iReporters, CNN
is uniquely positioned to share a first-hand account of the Royal Wedding
across our networks and platforms,"
Piers Morgan Tonight
will be broadcast from London starting April 25 and Anderson Cooper 360 starting April 27 leading up to the royal
wedding. Kiran Chetry will co-anchor American
Morning live from London April 25-29.
Wedding-themed programming will air on CNN throughout the
month of April, starting with four half-hour Saturday specials A Royal Wedding anchored by Quest, the
first of which airs April 2. Soledad O'Brien will present a documentary on
bride-to-be Kate Middleton, The Woman Who
Would be Queen on April 24.
CNN.com has also launched The Wedding Planner, a special
section of the site dedicated to CNN's royal reporting, and the Unveiled blog
covering the gossip surrounding the nuptials.
