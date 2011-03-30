CNN Announces Royal Wedding Coverage Plans

Piers Morgan, Anderson Cooper, Richard Quest and Kiran

Chetry will anchor CNN's coverage of the royal wedding with special contributor

Cat Deely, the news network announced Wednesday.

Live coverage will begin at 4 a.m. on April 29 across

CNN/U.S. and CNN/International. The network will also live stream some coverage

on CNN.com and CNN Apple and Android apps, in addition to sending a U.S.-based

iReporter to cover the royal nuptials.

"Calling upon their years of interviews with the Royal

Family, Piers and Richard will share their knowledge and insights across CNN," said

Tony Maddox, executive VP and managing director of newsgathering for CNN

Worldwide. "Along with CNN's user-generated community of iReporters, CNN

is uniquely positioned to share a first-hand account of the Royal Wedding

across our networks and platforms,"

Piers Morgan Tonight

will be broadcast from London starting April 25 and Anderson Cooper 360 starting April 27 leading up to the royal

wedding. Kiran Chetry will co-anchor American

Morning live from London April 25-29.

Wedding-themed programming will air on CNN throughout the

month of April, starting with four half-hour Saturday specials A Royal Wedding anchored by Quest, the

first of which airs April 2. Soledad O'Brien will present a documentary on

bride-to-be Kate Middleton, The Woman Who

Would be Queen on April 24.

CNN.com has also launched The Wedding Planner, a special

section of the site dedicated to CNN's royal reporting, and the Unveiled blog

covering the gossip surrounding the nuptials.