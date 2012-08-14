CNN Announces On-Air Teams for Political Conventions

CNN will be blanketing the upcoming Republican and

Democratic National Conventions, sending 19 on-air journalists to cover the

events.

Anchors Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, Candy Crowley and

Wolf Blitzer will helm primetime coverage starting at 7 p.m. each convention

night, joined by chief national correspondent John King at the "Magic Wall" and

chief political analyst Gloria Borger and senior political analyst David

Gergen.

Many of CNN's shows will originate from the site of the

Republican convention in Tampa, Fla., the week of Aug. 26 and the Democratic

convention in Charlotte, N.C. the week of Sept. 2: Reliable Sources hosted by Howard Kurtz, John Berman for Early Start, Starting Point with Soledad O'Brien, CNN Newsroom with Suzanne Malveaux and Brooke Baldwin, and special

editions of Piers Morgan Tonight at

midnight from the CNN Grill.

Crowley will also host State

of the Union from both cities as will Blitzer with The Situation Room.

Senior congressional correspondent Dana Bash, national

political correspondent Jim Acosta, chief White House correspondent Jessica

Yellin, White House correspondent Brianna Keilar, senior correspondent Joe

Johns and correspondent Tom Foreman will also be on the ground at one or both

of the conventions.