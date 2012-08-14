CNN Announces On-Air Teams for Political Conventions
CNN will be blanketing the upcoming Republican and
Democratic National Conventions, sending 19 on-air journalists to cover the
events.
Anchors Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, Candy Crowley and
Wolf Blitzer will helm primetime coverage starting at 7 p.m. each convention
night, joined by chief national correspondent John King at the "Magic Wall" and
chief political analyst Gloria Borger and senior political analyst David
Gergen.
Many of CNN's shows will originate from the site of the
Republican convention in Tampa, Fla., the week of Aug. 26 and the Democratic
convention in Charlotte, N.C. the week of Sept. 2: Reliable Sources hosted by Howard Kurtz, John Berman for Early Start, Starting Point with Soledad O'Brien, CNN Newsroom with Suzanne Malveaux and Brooke Baldwin, and special
editions of Piers Morgan Tonight at
midnight from the CNN Grill.
Crowley will also host State
of the Union from both cities as will Blitzer with The Situation Room.
Senior congressional correspondent Dana Bash, national
political correspondent Jim Acosta, chief White House correspondent Jessica
Yellin, White House correspondent Brianna Keilar, senior correspondent Joe
Johns and correspondent Tom Foreman will also be on the ground at one or both
of the conventions.
