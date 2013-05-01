CNN to Air Back-Half of 'Parts Unknown' Beginning Sept. 15

CNN said Anthony Bourdain's show Parts Unknown will air the back-half of its first season beginning Sept. 15.

The initial order was for 16 episodes, split into two eight-episode installments.

To date, Parts Unknown has averaged 389,000 viewers in the key adults 25-54 demo and 872,000 total viewers on Sundays. Both measures are triple-digit gains year-over-year for the time slot.

"Tony and Zero Point Zero Production have created a spectacularly beautiful, informative and entertaining series for CNN that has resonated with viewers in a profound way," said CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker. "In addition to its runaway ratings success, it is also quite the conversation starter, as anyone who follows social media can attest. We are so happy to announce season two, and I can assure you that audiences will love what is coming up on the show."

The new episodes will have Bourdain travel to Spain, New Mexico, Israel, Copenhagen, Sicily, Detroit, Tokyo and India.