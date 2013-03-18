CNN Adds Three Correspondents

CNN added a trio of correspondents Monday, announcing that

Pamela Brown, George Howell and Alina Machado have joined the network.





Brown will report primarily for CNN's new morning show and

will be based in New York. Brown comes over from WJLA, the ABC affiliate in

Washington, D.C., and NewsChannel 8, where she most recently served as Sunday

evening anchor and special projects reporter.





Howell, who helped CNN's coverage of the Trayvon Martin

shooting, will be based out of Chicago. He previously was a reporter for WSB,

the ABC affiliate in Atlanta, and for KIRO (CBS) and KOMO (ABC) in

Seattle.





Machado, who also comes over from WSB, will

continue to be based out of Atlanta and report for CNN, CNN en EspaÃ±ol and CNN

Latino.