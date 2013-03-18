CNN Adds Three Correspondents
CNN added a trio of correspondents Monday, announcing that
Pamela Brown, George Howell and Alina Machado have joined the network.
Brown will report primarily for CNN's new morning show and
will be based in New York. Brown comes over from WJLA, the ABC affiliate in
Washington, D.C., and NewsChannel 8, where she most recently served as Sunday
evening anchor and special projects reporter.
Howell, who helped CNN's coverage of the Trayvon Martin
shooting, will be based out of Chicago. He previously was a reporter for WSB,
the ABC affiliate in Atlanta, and for KIRO (CBS) and KOMO (ABC) in
Seattle.
Machado, who also comes over from WSB, will
continue to be based out of Atlanta and report for CNN, CNN en EspaÃ±ol and CNN
Latino.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.