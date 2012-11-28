CNN Adds Sponsors to 'Heroes' Broadcast
CNN says it has added sponsors for its annual special
telecast honoring individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to
improve the lives of others.
Johnson & Johnson, Subaru of America, Procter &
Gamble's Tide detergent and Humana are returning as sponsors of CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which
will air Dec. 2. In addition, BP, Geico and Servpro have signed on to the live
global event.
Many of the sponsors have built integrated sponsorships and
special programs around the programs.
"CNN Heroes is a tent
pole programming event for CNN. It
culminates with the December broadcast but really lives year-round, giving our
advertising partners, especially those
who wish to spotlight particular cause-related campaign, the perfect
platform to connect with an emotionally engaged audience at a relevant time,"
Greg D'Alba, president, CNN and Turner Digital Ad Sales, said in a
statement. "More and more, consumers are looking to support companies
whose beliefs align with their own, and there is not a more powerful show with
which to make an impact."
During the broadcast, Johnson & Johnson will be running
its "Nurses Heal" creative promoting its Campaign for Nursing's Future
foundation. It will invite viewers to nominate inspiring nurses online.
Subaru is running ads that highlight its "Share the Love"
event that provides a $250 donation to charity for every vehicle bought or
leased from Nov. 2, 2012 till Jan 2, 2013. Subaru is also matching viewers'
donations to CNN Heroes' charities,
up to $50,000.
Integrated sponsorships also include promotion around
stories leading up to the Heroes
telecast and segment featured on CNN, HLN, CNN Airport Network and CNN en Español
include tagged tune-in and billboards. Online elements include video pre-rolls,
billboards and adjacent advertisements.
CNN is also working with Google to enable people to use
Google Wallet to make donations to the causes supported by this year's top 10
CNN Heroes.
CNN provides a $50,000 grant to each of its top 10 Heroes.
The individual named CNN Hero of the Year named during the telecast receives an
additional $250,000 grant.
