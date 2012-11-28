CNN Adds Sponsors to 'Heroes' Broadcast

CNN says it has added sponsors for its annual special

telecast honoring individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to

improve the lives of others.

Johnson & Johnson, Subaru of America, Procter &

Gamble's Tide detergent and Humana are returning as sponsors of CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which

will air Dec. 2. In addition, BP, Geico and Servpro have signed on to the live

global event.

Many of the sponsors have built integrated sponsorships and

special programs around the programs.

"CNN Heroes is a tent

pole programming event for CNN. It

culminates with the December broadcast but really lives year-round, giving our

advertising partners, especially those

who wish to spotlight particular cause-related campaign, the perfect

platform to connect with an emotionally engaged audience at a relevant time,"

Greg D'Alba, president, CNN and Turner Digital Ad Sales, said in a

statement. "More and more, consumers are looking to support companies

whose beliefs align with their own, and there is not a more powerful show with

which to make an impact."

During the broadcast, Johnson & Johnson will be running

its "Nurses Heal" creative promoting its Campaign for Nursing's Future

foundation. It will invite viewers to nominate inspiring nurses online.

Subaru is running ads that highlight its "Share the Love"

event that provides a $250 donation to charity for every vehicle bought or

leased from Nov. 2, 2012 till Jan 2, 2013. Subaru is also matching viewers'

donations to CNN Heroes' charities,

up to $50,000.

Integrated sponsorships also include promotion around

stories leading up to the Heroes

telecast and segment featured on CNN, HLN, CNN Airport Network and CNN en Español

include tagged tune-in and billboards. Online elements include video pre-rolls,

billboards and adjacent advertisements.

CNN is also working with Google to enable people to use

Google Wallet to make donations to the causes supported by this year's top 10

CNN Heroes.

CNN provides a $50,000 grant to each of its top 10 Heroes.

The individual named CNN Hero of the Year named during the telecast receives an

additional $250,000 grant.