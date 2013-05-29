CNN Adds Pair of Political Commentators
Stephanie Cutter and Kevin Madden will join CNN as political commentators, the network said Wednesday.
Cutter, a Democratic strategist, is a partner at Precision Strategies, a just-launched political consulting firm. Madden is executive VP of communications consultant JDA Frontline and former managing director of the Glover Park Group.
The pair will appear across a range of programs, including new morning show, New Day, which debuts June 17.
