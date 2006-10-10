CNN Adds More Dobbs

CNN is expanding Lou Dobbs Tonight from five to seven nights starting Oct. 28. Dobbs will now run seven nights a week at 6 p.m. The weekend editions - Lou Dobbs This Week - will feature clips of the weekday shows and new segments and discussion.

The weekend Dobbs shows will replace one hour of CNN Newsroom, which has been running at 6-8 p.m. and 10-11 p.m. on weekends. The earlier version of Newsroom will now run from 7-8 p.m.