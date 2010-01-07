CNN Adds Ali Velshi To Dayside Lineup

CNN is making another change to its dayside lineup. Ali

Velshi, the network's chief business correspondent who also deftly anchored the

network's coverage of the attempted terror attack on Christmas Day, will get a

two hour daily program.

Velshi will anchor the 1-3 p.m. edition of CNN Newsroom,

in addition to his duties co-anchoring Your $$$$$.

"Ali has enormous range as a broadcaster, whether he's

reporting breaking news about an attempted terror threat, traveling across the

U.S. interviewing Americans about how the economy has affected them, or

breaking down business issues as complex as the mortgage crisis or the stimulus

plan," said CNN U.S. president Jon Klein. "He's passionate and smart, and

brings a level of expertise that viewers expect from CNN."

Velshi had been based out of New York

but will host his weekday show out of CNN's Atlanta headquarters. He joined the network

in 2001, covering everything from the opening of the markets after the 9/11

attacks to the assassination of Pakistani politician Benazir Bhutto. He also

covered the 2008 presidential campaign, and has garnered more face time on the

network as the economy has soured over the last two years.

"I'm excited to have an opportunity to make a difference in

the lives of our viewers by making the tough issues of our time clear and

accessible to them," said Velshi. "The feedback I get from our viewers as I

travel around the country reinforces that they appreciate our commitment to

breaking down the day's news."

Velshi will begin his new show Jan. 18, the same day Rick's

List with Rick Sanchez and John King's new 7 p.m. show premiere.