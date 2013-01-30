CNN Acquires Nonfiction Series From Ridley Scott
CNN has acquired nonfiction series Crimes of the Century
from executive producer Ridley Scott as part of its push to expand its weekend
lineup beyond hard news.
The series explores historic news events like the Madoff
scandal and the Oklahoma City bombing to place viewers at the scene of the
crime with interviews with witnesses, victims and investigators.
Crimes will air on weekends on CNN/U.S. later this
year. David Zucker and Mary Lisio are also executive producing for Scott Free
Productions.
"This acquisition is another step in our mission to
broaden the scope of programming on CNN and give viewers even more of the
stories and information that impact their lives," said Vinnie Malhotra,
senior VP of development and acquisitions for CNN Worldwide.
CNN's other nonfiction series acquisitions include Anthony
Bourdain's Parts Unknown and MorganSpurlock's Inside Man, which both premiere on weekends this April.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.