CNN Acquires Nonfiction Series From Ridley Scott

CNN has acquired nonfiction series Crimes of the Century

from executive producer Ridley Scott as part of its push to expand its weekend

lineup beyond hard news.





The series explores historic news events like the Madoff

scandal and the Oklahoma City bombing to place viewers at the scene of the

crime with interviews with witnesses, victims and investigators.



Crimes will air on weekends on CNN/U.S. later this

year. David Zucker and Mary Lisio are also executive producing for Scott Free

Productions.





"This acquisition is another step in our mission to

broaden the scope of programming on CNN and give viewers even more of the

stories and information that impact their lives," said Vinnie Malhotra,

senior VP of development and acquisitions for CNN Worldwide.





CNN's other nonfiction series acquisitions include Anthony

Bourdain's Parts Unknown and MorganSpurlock's Inside Man, which both premiere on weekends this April.