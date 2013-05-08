CNBC's Brian Shactman Named Host of 'Way Too Early'

CNBC reporter Brian Shactman has been named the new host of

MSNBC's Way Too Early, the network announced Wednesday.





Shactman starts on May 13, and in addition to hosting the

5:30-6 a.m. program he will also contribute to Morning Joe. He fills the

role vacated by Willie Geist, who left Way Too Early when he was nameda 9 a.m. cohost of NBC's Today last September. MSNBC had been

rotating guest hosts since Geist's exit.





At CNBC, Shactman had been a general assignment reporter and

fill-in anchor for the network's business day programming since 2007.

Previously he hosted CNBC Sports Biz: Game On on NBC Sports Network and Worldwide

Exchange on CNBC.





Prior

to joining CNBC, he worked at the NBC owned-and-operated station in Connecticut

and ESPN.