CNBC's Brian Shactman Named Host of 'Way Too Early'
CNBC reporter Brian Shactman has been named the new host of
MSNBC's Way Too Early, the network announced Wednesday.
Shactman starts on May 13, and in addition to hosting the
5:30-6 a.m. program he will also contribute to Morning Joe. He fills the
role vacated by Willie Geist, who left Way Too Early when he was nameda 9 a.m. cohost of NBC's Today last September. MSNBC had been
rotating guest hosts since Geist's exit.
At CNBC, Shactman had been a general assignment reporter and
fill-in anchor for the network's business day programming since 2007.
Previously he hosted CNBC Sports Biz: Game On on NBC Sports Network and Worldwide
Exchange on CNBC.
Prior
to joining CNBC, he worked at the NBC owned-and-operated station in Connecticut
and ESPN.
