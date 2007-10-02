CNBC's Bartiromo, MSNBC's Matthews to Moderate GOP Debate
By B&C Staff
CNBC's Maria Bartiromo and MSNBC's Chris Matthews will moderate the first Republican presidential debate of the 2008 campaign.
The two-hour debate will be held Oct. 9 in Dearborn, Mich. It will air live on CNBC at 4 p.m. (EST) and be replayed on MSNBC at 9 p.m.
“The 2008 presidential election and the economy are prevalent topics not just in the news, but also on the minds of every American, and we are excited to be at the pulse of it," CNBC president Mark Hoffman said in a statement.
