CNBC, Yahoo Form Content Alliance
CNBC has struck a content-sharing deal with Yahoo, the
network announced Wednesday, which will expand CNBC's online reach and provide
a broadcast platform for Yahoo Finance's content and contributors.
Like the Yahoo-ABC News partnership announced last October,
the CNBC-Yahoo deal will include a new slate of co-branded original videos,
which will premiere on Yahoo Finance and CNBC.com this fall.
Yahoo Finance journalists will also contribute to CNBC's
Business Day programming and in turn, CNBC video clips and content will be
featured across the Yahoo network. The two companies will have a combined unduplicated
online audience of more than 40 million people, according to comScore.
"This collaboration is about two
leaders in their respective spaces coming together," said Mark Hoffman, president
and CEO of CNBC. "With CNBC taking a central role on the biggest business news
site in the world, we now have the ability to provide real-time news, analysis
and information to a larger audience and offer unmatched advertising solutions
for marketers looking for access across multiple platforms."
The partnership also includes joint sponsorship sales
opportunities, with CNBC serving as the go-to-market sales lead. Both Yahoo and
CNBC will maintain editorial control of their respective sites.
