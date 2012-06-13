CNBC, Yahoo Form Content Alliance

CNBC has struck a content-sharing deal with Yahoo, the

network announced Wednesday, which will expand CNBC's online reach and provide

a broadcast platform for Yahoo Finance's content and contributors.

Like the Yahoo-ABC News partnership announced last October,

the CNBC-Yahoo deal will include a new slate of co-branded original videos,

which will premiere on Yahoo Finance and CNBC.com this fall.

Yahoo Finance journalists will also contribute to CNBC's

Business Day programming and in turn, CNBC video clips and content will be

featured across the Yahoo network. The two companies will have a combined unduplicated

online audience of more than 40 million people, according to comScore.

"This collaboration is about two

leaders in their respective spaces coming together," said Mark Hoffman, president

and CEO of CNBC. "With CNBC taking a central role on the biggest business news

site in the world, we now have the ability to provide real-time news, analysis

and information to a larger audience and offer unmatched advertising solutions

for marketers looking for access across multiple platforms."

The partnership also includes joint sponsorship sales

opportunities, with CNBC serving as the go-to-market sales lead. Both Yahoo and

CNBC will maintain editorial control of their respective sites.