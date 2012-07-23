CNBC Unveils First Reality Slate
CNBC has announced its
first slate of reality projects in development, including ones from Endemol,
Eyeworks and Zodiak.
CNBC's reality slate
includes Fakes and Forgeries
(working title), where Curtis Dowling and his art investigation team check
whether a consumer's artwork is real or fake. The series is produced by Endemol
USA.
Franchised (wt),
from Eyeworks USA,
will give five contestants to chance to win a nationally recognized franchise.
JD Roth, Todd A. nelson and Brant Pinvidic will serve as executive producers.
At Your Service (wt)
follows a high-end international concierge service. It is produced by Zodiak USA,
with Natalka Znak and Claire O'Donohoe on board as executive producers.
CNBC's reality slate is
rounded out with Outstanding! (wt),
which follows four teenagers who excel in various studies. Venture Men will give prospective entrepreneurs the opportunity to
pitch their business ideas. American
Steel (wt) goes inside the world of competitive car flippers. Finally, Flipping Wars: Vegas (wt) will focus on
the Las Vegas housing market.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.