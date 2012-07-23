CNBC Unveils First Reality Slate

CNBC has announced its

first slate of reality projects in development, including ones from Endemol,

Eyeworks and Zodiak.

CNBC's reality slate

includes Fakes and Forgeries

(working title), where Curtis Dowling and his art investigation team check

whether a consumer's artwork is real or fake. The series is produced by Endemol

USA.

Franchised (wt),

from Eyeworks USA,

will give five contestants to chance to win a nationally recognized franchise.

JD Roth, Todd A. nelson and Brant Pinvidic will serve as executive producers.

At Your Service (wt)

follows a high-end international concierge service. It is produced by Zodiak USA,

with Natalka Znak and Claire O'Donohoe on board as executive producers.

CNBC's reality slate is

rounded out with Outstanding! (wt),

which follows four teenagers who excel in various studies. Venture Men will give prospective entrepreneurs the opportunity to

pitch their business ideas. American

Steel (wt) goes inside the world of competitive car flippers. Finally, Flipping Wars: Vegas (wt) will focus on

the Las Vegas housing market.