CNBC Sets Its Sights On Porn

CNBC, continuing its documentary strategy of examining esoteric topics, has found its next target: porn.

CNBC will air the special Porn: Business of Pleasure July 15 at 9 p.m.

Melissa Lee will report on the multibillion dollar business for the network.

According to a CNBC press release it will look at the problems facing porn “[F]rom the threats to its profitability to exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the industry's biggest stars to the one issue that could bring the adult industry to it's knees.”

The network has had success exploring unusual subject matter in its primetime documentaries. Its special Marijuana Inc. was, at the time, the most-watched documentary in network history. Other specials have explored topics as varied as the business of high end prostitution, the super wealthy, the Kentucky Derby and cruise ships.

While MSNBC, Fox News and CNN load their primetime lineup with heavy hitters, CNBC sees most of its success during the business day.

NBC Universal’s business news network often features entertainment programming such as Deal or No Deal and The Apprentice in primetime, rather than regurgitate the day’s financial news. The documentaries allow the channel to feature original content that can appeal to a mass audience, while still staying on brand.