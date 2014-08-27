CNBC Renews 'Restaurant Startup'

CNBC has renewed hour-long unscripted competition show Restaurant Startup, the network announced Tuesday. The 10-episode second season will premiere in January, 2015.

The original series, which premiered in July, features restaurateurs Joe Bastianich and Tim Love investing in restaurant concepts. NBC said that since its July 8 premiere, Restaurant Startup has improved its year-ago time period average by 37% among total viewers (P2+), by 131% among persons ages 18-49 and by 56% among persons 25-54 and is on pace to deliver CNBC’s most-watched debut season in network history. According to Nielsen live plus same day figures, the 10 p.m. Aug. 19 episode averaged 324,000 viewers.

“CNBC has seen substantial growth in primetime, fueled by programs like Restaurant Startup that had a strong performance this summer,” said Jim Ackerman, senior VP of primetime alternative for CNBC. “We are excited to bring back Restaurant Startup and add it to our growing slate.”

Restaurant Startup is produced by Shine America.

