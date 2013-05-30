CNBC Pulls 'Crowd Rules' From Schedule
CNBC has pulled its reality competition series Crowd Rules from its primetime schedule, a network
spokesperson confirms, after its premiere May 14 drew just 47,000 total viewers
and dipped further in its second week.
The series, which aired on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., featured
three small businesses competing for a $50,000 prize each week, judged by an
audience of 97 people and a panel of three -- entrepreneur Kendra Scott, NY1
anchor Pat Kiernan and a weekly guest expert.
Crowd Rules was
part of the new CNBC Prime block, the business news network's push into reality
programming in the evening hours that includes series like The Car Chasers and Treasure Detectives.
CNBC had ordered eight episodes of the series. Airdates for
the remaining episodes are to be determined.
Crowd Rules is
produced by CNBC and Embassy Row, with Jim Ackerman and Michael Davies serving
as executive producers.
