CNBC Pulls 'Crowd Rules' From Schedule

CNBC has pulled its reality competition series Crowd Rules from its primetime schedule, a network

spokesperson confirms, after its premiere May 14 drew just 47,000 total viewers

and dipped further in its second week.

The series, which aired on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., featured

three small businesses competing for a $50,000 prize each week, judged by an

audience of 97 people and a panel of three -- entrepreneur Kendra Scott, NY1

anchor Pat Kiernan and a weekly guest expert.

Crowd Rules was

part of the new CNBC Prime block, the business news network's push into reality

programming in the evening hours that includes series like The Car Chasers and Treasure Detectives.

CNBC had ordered eight episodes of the series. Airdates for

the remaining episodes are to be determined.

Crowd Rules is

produced by CNBC and Embassy Row, with Jim Ackerman and Michael Davies serving

as executive producers.