CNBC Partnering With Institutional Investor
CNBC and
Institutional Investor
will team up on content, research and conferences.
The
first-co-branded conference will be Sept. 14, 2011, according to CNBC. Institutional Investor will also provide
content across all CNBC platforms.
In
addition to the magazine, Institutional
Investor publishes newsletters, databases, podcasts and Webcasts, conducts
research and gives out a number of annual awards.
