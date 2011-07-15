CNBC Names NYT's Sorkin New 'Squawk Box' Anchor

CNBC has hired New York Times journalist Andrew

Ross Sorkin as the new co-anchor of Squawk Box, the network confirmed

Friday.





He will host alongside Becky Quick and Joe Kernen on the

6 a.m. show and continue to write his column for the Times and oversee

his online news site, DealBook.





"As a CNBC contributor, Andrew has long been an extended

member of both the CNBC and Squawk families, and we're pleased he will

now be a part of our morning team," said Nik Deogun, SVP and editor in chief,

business news at CNBC, in an internal memo obtained by B&C. "Through

his articles and columns, his book Too Big to Fail, and his appearances

on CNBC and elsewhere, he has proven to be one of the premier financial

journalists in the country."





Sorkin replaces Carl Quintanilla on the program, who onMonday moved over to co-anchor morning show Squawk on the StreetwithMelissa Lee.





Quintanilla and Lee replaced former Squawk on the

Street host Erin Burnett, who jumped to CNN,and the late Mark Haines, who passed away in May.



