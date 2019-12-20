CNBC Mainstay Bill Griffeth Becomes Anchor-at-Large

Bill Griffeth, who was with CNBC when it launched 28 years ago, said he is stepping down from day-to-day duties and becoming anchor-at-large for the network.

The transition was announced during a segment on CNBC’s Power Lunch program Friday.

Griffeth was praised by Power Lunch anchor Tyler Mathisen and Sue Herera, who has worked with Griffeth since the two were in college.

Mathisen called Griffeth the Mr. Rogers of CNBC, “always calm and reassuring” if not literally wearing a sweater and slippers. “We all try to emulate him,” Matthisen said.

Griffeth said he didn’t think he could quit anchoring cold turkey and thanked CNBC president Mark Hoffman for letting him make this transition. I’m very optimistic about what we have here and I’m leaving it in very good hands,” Griffeth said in a studio filled with network staffers and a celebratory cake.

Griffeth most recently has been anchor of Nightly Business Report, but will be filling in the next two weeks on Power Lunch, which he hosted from 1996 to 2009.

“With each contract renewal I have thought long and hard about hanging up the mic,” Griffeth said in a memo to staff. “My current deal is up this month, and after more soul searching I had resolved to stay two more years because of Nightly Business Report, which has been a privilege to be a part of. And then that would be it. Promise. But the decision to cease production of NBR has made my decision for me.”

Griffeth said he has a new book coming out “that I’m very excited about. Stay tuned.”