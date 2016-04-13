CNBC International Launches In-House Commercial Agency

CNBC International on Wednesday unveiled its in-house commercial agency as part of its advertising sales unit.

The agency, called Catalyst, will offer a menu of services that cover the beginning of the alphabet at least: Audience, Brand Consultancy, Content, Data and Events & Experiences.

Catalyst has been evolving since last summer when Max Raven joined CNBC as senior VP for ad sales. Since then the agency has added more than a dozen consultative sales executives, brand strategists and developed a range of digital products. This week a new director of data and insights joined the team.

Raven sees Catalyst as the rights holder to the world’s most powerful audience as the network that attracts viewers in the business and investment worlds.

“Advertising platforms have multiplied to the extent that you can talk to an audience in a thousand different ways,” Raven said. “But engaging that audience – creating a two way dialogue that moves the needle – is a much more specialist art. Catalyst will help clients practice that art, so they spark the desired reaction with our affluent business and investor audience.”

CNBC Catalyst is headquartered in London and Singapore with country specific experts based throughout EMEA and APAC.

“As a business, we’ve started a journey to strengthen and refine our brand positioning. We have a pipeline of initiatives planned to ensure that CNBC is differentiated in the ever-expanding media landscape. Today’s launch is the first manifestation of that process,” added KC Sullivan, president and managing director of CNBC International.