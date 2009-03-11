CNBC Feud a Winner For ‘Daily Show'

Jon Stewart's feud with CNBC has paid off online.

According to Comedy Central, TheDailyShow.com's "CNBC Gives Financial Advice" video, aired after Rick Santelli's failed to show up for a scheduled appearance on the Daily Show (though Stewart said the segment would have run anyways), was the most-viewed video on Comedy Central this year, tallying over 1.3 million views.

That helped boost embedded video viewing on the site by threefold in the first week of March. That was also the network's best week of the year in unique visitors at 27% higher than its yearly average.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyuM8G1Aat8[/embed]