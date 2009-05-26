CNBC Examining "The Oprah Effect"

CNBC has ordered a documentary exploring the influence of daytime talk show queen and B&C Hall of Famer Oprah Winfrey. Dubbed The Oprah Effect, the documentary will look at the power and influence Winfrey holds, particularly when a product or service is mentioned on her television show or in her magazine.

The Oprah Effect will speak to businesses that have been featured on her show, and how the appearances helped them grow and become successful.

CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla will host the special, slated for May 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

"It has become the good housekeeping seal of approval times ten," remarked Quintanilla in an interview with The Today Show's Meredith Vieira.

While CNBC is busiest during the business day, the news network has had some primetime success with documentaries exploring unusual or pop culture phenomena as it relates to the business world. Marijuana Inc. about the business of pot, was the most viewed documentary in the network's history when it aired earlier this year. The network has also aired As Seen On TV, about the business of infomercials, and one about The Kentucky Derby. That is in addition to more standard looks at topics such as the financial collapse and the Bernie Madoff scandal.