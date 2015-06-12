CNBC to Debut Three New Summer Shows

CNBC will premiere three new primetime original series this summer.

The announcement of the new shows — West Texas Investors Club, Blue Collar Millionaires and Make Me A Millionaire Inventor — comes after five straight quarters of year-over-year growth in primetime for the network.

"In primetime, we have built a distinct brand where business and entrepreneurism take center stage," said Jim Ackerman, senior VP, primetime alternative, CNBC. "It's a great backdrop for storytelling and our continuous growth tells us these programs are resonating with viewers."

In West Texas Investors Club, entrepreneurial hopefuls travel to Texas in an attempt to secure funding from self-made multimillionaires Rooster McConaughey and Butch Gilliam and their friend Gil Prather. The eight-episode series, which debuts Aug. 4 at 10 p.m., is produced by The Ebersol Lanigan Company.

Premiering on July 15 at 10 p.m. is Blue Collar Millionaires, an eight-episode docu-series produced by 495 Productions that looks at big personalities who have earned their wealth by getting their hands dirty.

Make Me A Millionaire Inventor features engineers searching the country for the best inventions. Produced by Objective Productions/All3Media, the six-episode series bows Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.

The trio of new programs join true crime series American Greed, which returns July 10 for the first of eight new episodes.