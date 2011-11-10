CNBC Debate Attracts 3.3 Million Viewers

CNBC's Republican presidential primary debate Tuesday night

delivered 3.3 million total viewers from 8-10 p.m., according to Nielsen.

The economy-focused debate held in Rochester, Mich., made

CNBC the second-most watched cable network in primetime Tuesday, behind USA.

It was the smallest audience for a GOP debate since CNN's on

June 13, however. Ratings for the other debate aired on a business network,

Bloomberg's, on Oct. 11, were not available because the network is not Nielsen

rated.

The last debate, held Oct. 18 on CNN, drew 5.5 million totalviewers and 1.7 million in the adults 25-54 demo.