CNBC Bringing Squawk Box to The Cable Show

NBC Universal revealed some details regarding its plans at The Cable Show ’08 in New Orleans next week.

Carl Quintanilla, co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box, will broadcast live from the floor of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Monday, May 19 and Tuesday, May 20.

In addition, CNBC media and entertainment reporter Julia Boorstin will report live from the show throughout the day May 20.

As first reported in B&C, Bravo will unveil its Top Chef truck at The Cable Show. Top Chef season-two contestant Josie Smith-Malave and season three’s Lia Bardeen will host guests at the show before sending the truck off to give cooking demonstrations across the country.