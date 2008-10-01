CN8, TV5Monde Say Oui to Election Coverage

TV5Monde, the only 24-hour French-language channel in the United States, and Comcast’s CN8, The Comcast Network are jumping on the election bandwagon with presidential-debate coverage.

CN8 will provide coverage of the remaining vice-presidential and presidential debates, as well as extensive programming on Election Day itself via Roll Call TV during the day and live evening coverage. In addition, the debates and coverage will be available via Comcast’s video-on-demand platform and online.

TV5Monde will also provide coverage of the debates, dubbed in French for its viewing audience. And the network will make them available for viewing via its Web site.