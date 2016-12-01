CMT Sneak-Peeks New ‘Nashville’ Dec. 15

CMT will air the first hour of Nashville’s fifth season Thursday, Dec. 15, giving fans of the show, which had been canceled at ABC before CMT scooped it up, a peek at the new season. The episode, the first half of a two-hour premiere, airs at 9 p.m.

The proper premiere happens Jan. 5.

Nashville is produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios and Opry Entertainment, with Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick as showrunners.

CMT has cited the “Nashies,” as Nashville’s vociferous crew of online diehards are known, as a major factor in salvaging the series, which ran for four seasons on ABC. CMT has been reminding fans of Nashville to reset their DVRs to reflect the new night, new time and, of course, new network.

Hulu picks up the new season five episode Dec. 16, and offers seasons 1-4 as well.