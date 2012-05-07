CMTSigns Development Deal With WWE's Steve Austin
CMT announced
Monday that the network has inked a development deal with former WWE wrestler
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
The deal includes
Austin hosting the network's upcoming reality series Redneck Island. That series will take
12 "rednecks" and put them in a tropical paradise where they will compete for
$100,000. Redneck Island will premiere in June, paired with the second-season
debut of My Big Redneck Vacation.
As part of the
deal, Austin and his production company, Broken Skull Ranch Productions, will
continue to look to produce additional series for CMT.
"Steve Austin is a
true creative powerhouse, both in front of, and behind the camera, and we're
happy to be in business with him," said Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP,
programming and development for CMT.
"I am thrilled to
join the CMT family and for the opportunity to work with them on future
projects," added Austin. "I'm also excited to work with the great folks at 51
Minds Entertainment on Redneck Island. If there's one thing I
know, it's how to keep a bunch of rednecks in line. And that's the bottom
line!"
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.