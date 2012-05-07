CMTSigns Development Deal With WWE's Steve Austin

CMT announced

Monday that the network has inked a development deal with former WWE wrestler

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The deal includes

Austin hosting the network's upcoming reality series Redneck Island. That series will take

12 "rednecks" and put them in a tropical paradise where they will compete for

$100,000. Redneck Island will premiere in June, paired with the second-season

debut of My Big Redneck Vacation.

As part of the

deal, Austin and his production company, Broken Skull Ranch Productions, will

continue to look to produce additional series for CMT.

"Steve Austin is a

true creative powerhouse, both in front of, and behind the camera, and we're

happy to be in business with him," said Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP,

programming and development for CMT.

"I am thrilled to

join the CMT family and for the opportunity to work with them on future

projects," added Austin. "I'm also excited to work with the great folks at 51

Minds Entertainment on Redneck Island. If there's one thing I

know, it's how to keep a bunch of rednecks in line. And that's the bottom

line!"