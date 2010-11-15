CMT Sets Two January Series Premieres

CMT in January will premiere two new series, as well as debut new episodes of returning series My Big Redneck Wedding.

The first new series, Working Class, stars

Melissa Peterman as a single mom who moves to an upscale suburb seeking

a better life. TV veteran Ed Asner also stars as Peterman's cranky,

misanthropic neighbor.

CMT will premiere back to back episodes of the series Jan. 28 beginning at 8 p.m., according to the network.

Following Working Class at 9 p.m. is Meet The In-Laws,

a 30-minute reality series hosted by comedian Pauly Shore in which two

lovebirds agree to live with their fiancée's parents in an attempt to

acclimate to their new family dynamic.

At 9:30 that night the network will premiere the fourth season of My Big Redneck Wedding. The series, hosted by Tom Arnold follows couples participating in over the top, down home wedding celebrations.



