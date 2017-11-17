CMT Series ‘Nashville’, ‘Still the King’ to End

The sixth season of music drama Nashville, which starts on CMT Jan. 4, will be its final one. CMT is also ending the Billy Ray Cyrus comedy Still the King, which debuted last year and has lasted for two seasons.

Nashville originally aired on ABC, and shifted to CMT for seasons five and six.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” said executive producer Marshall Herskovitz. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns--and amazing music!--that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

There will be 16 episodes in Nashville’s final season, delivered in two parts, with the finale airing this summer.

Lionsgate produces Nashville. Its executive producers are Herskovitz, Ed Zwick, Steve Buchanan and Callie Khouri, who created the series.

“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group. “We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the 6th season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

The show’s stars include Hayden Panettiere, Clare Bowen and Chris Carmack.

Still the King has Cyrus as a former one-hit wonder named Burnin’ Vernon. It is produced by Hideout Pictures. Shannon Houchins, Potsy Ponciroli and Travis Nicholson also executive produce, as do Julia Silverton and Jayson Dinsmore for CMT.