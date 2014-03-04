CMT’s Lisa Chader Joins NPG PR

Lisa Chader, former senior VP, corporate communications, CMT, will join NPG PR as executive VP of strategy and development effective immediately.

Chader will continue to consult with CMT and add the network to NPG PR’s client list.

“Bringing Lisa onboard is like drafting a star quarterback in the first round,” said Nicole Pope Gaia, president, NPG PR. “Her leadership and experience elevate the already stellar team at NPG, allowing us to expand our business into all areas of individual, entertainment and brand publicity.”

Prior to CMT, Chader worked TV publicity with TBS, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike and MTV Networks.

“After spending my entire career in television publicity, I felt that now was the right time to make a move into independent PR,” said Chader. “I admire all that Nicole has already accomplished, and I’m excited to be a part of her expanded vision for NPG.”