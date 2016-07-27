CMT Renews Billy Ray Cyrus Comedy ‘Still The King’

CMT is renewing comedy Still The King for a 13-episode second season. Production on the series, which stars Billy Ray Cyrus and Joey Lauren Adams, begins this fall in Nashville.

The premiere of Still The King was CMT’s highest rated original series to date, and it averaged nearly 4.5 million viewers per week, according to the network.

“The success of Still The King is a wonderful start for our move into scripted programming,” said Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP of development at CMT. “Both charming and irreverent, this series is like nothing else on television and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”

Cyrus plays “Burnin’ Vernon," a one-hit wonder who is kicked out of country music, only to emerge 20 years later as an Elvis impersonator. After crashing into a church during a drunken bender, he is sentenced to perform community service. Instead, he pretends to be the congregation’s new minister and re-connects with a former one-night stand, learning along the way that he has a teenaged daughter he’s never met.

The next episode airs Sunday, July 31 and features guest star John Corbett as Vernon’s nemesis, Trayne Crostown. The one-hour season finale airs Sunday, Aug. 14.

“Working on the series has been a career highlight,” said Cyrus, also an executive producer. “Thanks to the fans for embracing these crazy characters and all of their beautiful flaws. We’re going to take this mess to a whole new level next season.”

Still The King is produced by Hideout Pictures. Shannon Houchins, Potsy Ponciroli and Travis Nicholson also executive produce, as do Julia Silverton and Dinsmore for CMT.