CMT Renews 'Bayou Billionaires,' 'My Big Redneck Vacation'

CMT has renewed its Saturday night series Bayou Billionaires and My Big Redneck Vacation for second seasons to premiere in June, the network announced Thursday.

Bayou Billionaires, produced by Magilla Entertainment, follows the Dowden family in Shreveport, La., who struck gold when natural gas deposits were discovered on their property. My Big Redneck Vacation, hosted by Tom Arnold and produced by Pink Sneakers, travels with the Clampet family to the Hamptons for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Both series have averaged nearly 1 million viewers since their January premieres, according to Nielsen data. They will complete their first seasons on March 31.

"Bayou Billionaires and My Big Redneck Vacation with Tom Arnold have energized Saturday nights on CMT and become runaway hits for the network," said Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP, programming and development, CMT. "We've only begun to scratch the surface with both of these fantastic families and look forward to even more laughs next season from the Bayou and beyond."