CMT Renames ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ Sets Premiere Date

CMT has a new name for Million Dollar Quartet, its limited series about the recording sessions of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Timed to the 60th anniversary of the recordings, the eight-part series is now named Sun Records.

It debuts Feb. 23 and will join Nashville on Thursday nights. CMT picked up Nashville after it was canceled on ABC.

Set in Memphis during the early days of the civil rights movement, Sun Records tells the story of rock ’n roll’s embryonic period. The cast includes Chad Michael Murray as Sun Records founder Sam Phillips, Drake Milligan as Presley, Kevin Fonteyne as Cash, Christian Lees as Lewis and Billy Gardellas Colonel Tom Parker.

Sun Records is produced by Thinkfactory Media with Leslie Greif an executive producer, Gil Grant executive producer and showrunner, and Jayson Dinsmore and Julia Silverton executive producers for CMT.