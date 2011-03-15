CMT To Produce Original Films

CMT will jump into the original movies arena with the development of

two tele-films to air this summer, the network announced Tuesday.

The network, which launched its first original scripted series Working Class

in January, will focus on romantic comedies and music-based films as

part of its newly-formed original movies division, according to Mary

Beth Cunin, senior vice president of programming for CMT.

The first two movies, to be released later this summer, include To The Mat (working title) starring Ricky Schroder (24, NYPD Blue) and Laura Bell Bundy (How I Met Your Mother); and Reel Love,

starring Grammy Award-winning country artist and actress LeAnn Rimes.

Both films will be produced by Entertainment One Television.

"We've

had great ratings success programming with acquired theatrical romantic

comedies", said Mary Beth Cunin, senior vice president of programming

strategy in a statement. "It is only natural for us to create original

stories that are tailor made for the CMT audience."