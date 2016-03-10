CMT Premieres ‘Bassmaster Show’ April 14

CMT has announced that The Ed Bassmaster Show, centered around the popular YouTuber, will round out the cable net’s new Thursday night slate when it premieres April 14 at 10 p.m. From the producers of MTV hits Teen Wolf and Kesha: My Crazy Beautiful Life, TheEd BassmasterShow sees its namesake break out from YouTube, where Bassmaster has over two million followers. He’ll unleash his wide range of comic characters in the comedy series.

The show is produced by Tony DiSanto's DIGA and executive produced by Adam Dolgins and Tom Gianas. Matt Trierweiler executive produces the series for CMT.

At its upfront presentation March 3, CMT announced it is doubling its original programming slate, which includes the Elvis musical Million Dollar Quartet, scripted comedy Still the King, starring Billy Ray Cyrus and Joey Lauren Adams, and a second season of Ryan Seacrest’s I Love Kellie Pickler, among other shows.

Bassmaster will lead out of Rob Dyrdek’s unscripted The Dude Perfect Show, which also premieres April 14.