CMTPartners With Ripa, Consuelos' Milojo for ‘Cheer'

CMT announced it

has partnered with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' production company Milojo

Productions on a new one-hour series, Cheer.

The series will

follow cheerleading coach Patty Ann Romero as she tried to lead her squad to

the championship in the world of competitive cheerleading. The series will

debut in September, along side the seventh season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleraders:

Making the Team.

"Kelly and Mark's

passion for this project, along with the sport's universal appeal, make this a

fantastic project for CMT," says Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP, development and

programming, CMT. "This series, paired with the powerhouse Dallas

Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, promises to be the next breakout hit

on the network."

Cheer is produced by Milojo

Productions with Ripa, Consuelos, Albert Bianchini and Julia Silverton serving

as executive producers.