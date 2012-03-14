CMTPartners With Ripa, Consuelos' Milojo for ‘Cheer'
CMT announced it
has partnered with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' production company Milojo
Productions on a new one-hour series, Cheer.
The series will
follow cheerleading coach Patty Ann Romero as she tried to lead her squad to
the championship in the world of competitive cheerleading. The series will
debut in September, along side the seventh season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleraders:
Making the Team.
"Kelly and Mark's
passion for this project, along with the sport's universal appeal, make this a
fantastic project for CMT," says Jayson Dinsmore, executive VP, development and
programming, CMT. "This series, paired with the powerhouse Dallas
Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, promises to be the next breakout hit
on the network."
Cheer is produced by Milojo
Productions with Ripa, Consuelos, Albert Bianchini and Julia Silverton serving
as executive producers.
