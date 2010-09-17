CMT, MTV Networks Celebrate Taylor Swift with Int'l Streaming Event

CMT and MTV Networks will host an international streaming event and online contest in celebration of pop-country star Taylor Swift's new record "Speak Now" at the United Nations in New York on Oct. 25.

The contest "Speak Now with Taylor Swift in New York City" is currently live at www.WinWithTaylor.com. It offers fans the opportunity to view Swift's live performance at the UN and conducting live radio interviews with her during a cross-country flight to Los Angeles.

The event will be streamed from New York at 5 p.m. ET on CMT and MTV Networks Web properties including CMT.com, MTV.com, VH1.com and Web sites across Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

MTV Music Group ranks as the most visited online music site according to the August 2010 U.S. comScore MediaMetrix numbers.