CMT Greenlights Reality Series With Jennie Garth, MelissaRycroft
CMT has picked up two new reality series vehicles for former
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie
Garth and former Bachelor contestant
Melissa Rycroft.
The network has ordered eight half-hour episodes of I Love Jennie, which follows Garth as
she moves her family to a seven-acre farm in the California countryside. The
series, produced by Electus, 5x5 and Facinelli Films, premieres in April 2012.
Melissa and Tye: A New
Reality, from Ryan Seacrest Productions, follows Rycroft as she moves to
Los Angeles to pursue her dreams in Hollywood while maintaining a long distance
relationship with her husband. Eight half-hour episodes will premiere also in
April.
The greenlit series will join four other shows launching in
2012 -- Swanderosa, Bayou Billionaires, My Big Redneck Vacation and the third season of Sweet Home Alabama.
