CMT Greenlights Reality Series With Jennie Garth, MelissaRycroft

CMT has picked up two new reality series vehicles for former

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie

Garth and former Bachelor contestant

Melissa Rycroft.

The network has ordered eight half-hour episodes of I Love Jennie, which follows Garth as

she moves her family to a seven-acre farm in the California countryside. The

series, produced by Electus, 5x5 and Facinelli Films, premieres in April 2012.

Melissa and Tye: A New

Reality, from Ryan Seacrest Productions, follows Rycroft as she moves to

Los Angeles to pursue her dreams in Hollywood while maintaining a long distance

relationship with her husband. Eight half-hour episodes will premiere also in

April.

The greenlit series will join four other shows launching in

2012 -- Swanderosa, Bayou Billionaires, My Big Redneck Vacation and the third season of Sweet Home Alabama.