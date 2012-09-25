CMT Greenlights New Dog the Bounty Hunter Series

CMT has given the greenlight to a new reality series, Dog (working title), featuring Dog the Bounty Hunter.

CMT has ordered ten, one-hour episodes for a spring/summer 2013 premiere.

Dog will show Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman) and his wife Beth as they concentrate more on the bail industry as a whole, helping other mom and pop bail bond agencies that are facing extinction due to bad legislation, untrained or ineffective bounty hunters or just plain bad decisions. Dog was created by Duane and Beth Chapman through their production company, Entertainment By Bonnie and Clyde. The series is executive-produced by Electus (Ben Silverman, Chris Grant and Jimmy Fox) and CMT's executive VP of development and programming Jayson Dinsmore.

"This series is a game changer for CMT," said Dinsmore. "We were aggressive in our pursuit of a show featuring Dog and Beth, one of the most bankable teams in television history. We couldn't be happier to partner with Electus and Dog and Beth as they move forward on the next chapter."