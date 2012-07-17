CMTGreenlights Four Series

CMT greenlit four

series for production on Tuesday, giving series orders to Redneck

Intervention, Chainsaw Gang, Full Metal Racket and Rock

Raiders.

Redneck

Intervention is a one-hour reality series where a former "redneck" is

confronted by his family and friends to return to his roots. The series is

produced by Pink Sneakers with Kimberly Belcher Cowin, John Ehrhard, Jayson

Dinsmore and Lewis Bogach serving as executive producers. Redneck

Intervention will premiere the first of eight episodes Sept. 15.

Chainsaw Gang, which will also debut

in the fall, is a reality series about chainsaw artists. Chainsaw Gang

is produced by A Smith & Co. Productions, with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed,

Frank Sinton, and Anthony Storm serving as executive producers. Ten episodes

were ordered.

The other two

series that will premiere next year are Full Metal Racket (working

title) and Rock Raiders (working title). Full Metal Racket

centers around the Sumner family who runs the Knob Creek Gun Range in Kentucky.

Rock Raiders sees collectors Robert Reynolds and Stephen Shutts travel

the country to find rare music memorabilia.

The four series

join the previously announced Trinity 911 (working title) and Bounty

Hunters in production.