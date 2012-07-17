CMTGreenlights Four Series
CMT greenlit four
series for production on Tuesday, giving series orders to Redneck
Intervention, Chainsaw Gang, Full Metal Racket and Rock
Raiders.
Redneck
Intervention is a one-hour reality series where a former "redneck" is
confronted by his family and friends to return to his roots. The series is
produced by Pink Sneakers with Kimberly Belcher Cowin, John Ehrhard, Jayson
Dinsmore and Lewis Bogach serving as executive producers. Redneck
Intervention will premiere the first of eight episodes Sept. 15.
Chainsaw Gang, which will also debut
in the fall, is a reality series about chainsaw artists. Chainsaw Gang
is produced by A Smith & Co. Productions, with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed,
Frank Sinton, and Anthony Storm serving as executive producers. Ten episodes
were ordered.
The other two
series that will premiere next year are Full Metal Racket (working
title) and Rock Raiders (working title). Full Metal Racket
centers around the Sumner family who runs the Knob Creek Gun Range in Kentucky.
Rock Raiders sees collectors Robert Reynolds and Stephen Shutts travel
the country to find rare music memorabilia.
The four series
join the previously announced Trinity 911 (working title) and Bounty
Hunters in production.
