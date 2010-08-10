CMT Greenlights First Scripted Series

CMT will take a stab at the scripted comedy genre next year, greenlighting production of a scripted comedy titled Working Class.

The half-hour family-oriented sitcom will star Melissa Peterman, host of CMT's top-rated show The Singing Bee,

according to the network. Peterman will portray a single blue collar

mom who has recently moved her family to a rich suburban neighborhood to

try and provide a better life for her kids, while proudly retaining her

‘working class' roots.

The 12-episode series, set to premiere January 2011, will be written and executive produced by Jill Cargerman (Spin City, Las Vegas, Gary Unmarried).

"Working Class

is a fantastic series to launch CMT into the sitcom format," said Brad

Johnson, senior vice president of development for CMT in a statement.

"The combination of Melissa's undeniable likeability and comedic skills

and Jill Cargerman's heartfelt, hilarious writing make this an

optimistic, domestic comedy that appeals to the entire family."